Good morning! This was the week that started feeling like the end of summer, at least where I live. If that thought makes you want to rend your garments, these reasons to be cheerful might help. (Yesterday afternoon I got an email about pre-ordering my Christmas turkey, making it sound urgent. It’s a bit much, isn’t it? A BIT MUCH).

This week’s picks include autumnal bedding, the kings of jeans, Taylor Swift, a cami that’s long enough to wear under jumpers so the lace is visible, 2 recipes, The Gilded Age, getting dressed, oven chips, dark nails, non-annoying nutritional advice, and a heads up about the best book about love. Also lots of links to interesting things. The idea is that it’s a sort of grab-bag you can dip into all weekend, ideally from bed.

This plate/dish

… which is especially for Swedish meatballs. It’s the first item of a collab between IKEA and Gustaf Westman, who is known for fat objects that look like you could squidge them. The 12 things he’s designed, this included, are going on sale on 9 September. Am I going to buy it? No. But it puts me in a good mood. I like the specificity. It fits exactly 11 meatballs.

These jeans

I am expanding my denim repertoire at the rate of knots. Having never entirely understood the point of expensive jeans, I now completely get it (having said that, these Uniqlo ones are well cut, ridiculously comfortable - practically jogging bottoms level - a great shape and perfect for every day. I am wearing them as I type).

Most of my new jeans have loose/wide legs. And then there are these:

They’re these ones, and if you are going to buy one pair of £££ jeans, I couldn’t recommend them more. They are beyond flattering.

I am really partial to a narrower leg. These particular jeans turn you into a sort of stork, leg-wise. They’re amazing. Qualifier: I am 5’10 and my legs are long in the first place, so bear that in mind, but my strong feeling is that the cut and proportions of them would elongate absolutely everyone even if they were e.g. Bilbo Baggins.

Also: cropped, which is my favourite length (ankles are nice, boots are nice, socks are nice, shoes are nice - I like being able to see them).

Also the narrowness of the bottoms means you can easily tuck them into wellies, which I often need to do in winter due to mud. Obviously you can tuck other shapes in too, but you then have to take your chances about them not looking like clown trousers.

Anyway: dream jeans, at least for me.

On nutrition

Needs crisps. Image by Madi on Pinterest

Nutritional advice is often irritating because we all know we could/should be eating (even) better and no one likes being given a lecture about it. This post is just really interesting, and not a lecture - everything she says is mostly relatable, non-annoying and doable.

Stumpy candles

I feel like I may have posted these before, in which case apologies. They’re on my mind because I just ordered more for myself - they’re great if you want candles down the table but still want people to be able to see each other. Why aren’t there more stumpy candles? They ought to be a standard thing. Also they burn slowly enough to last through a longish dinner.

