Good morning! I can’t believe it’s already Saturday, or that the clocks go back next weekend. We’ve begun that accelerated bit of the year where a week lasts three days, and it only speeds up from here onwards. I might have to reactivate the Christmas section soon.

My book is out and I loved my publication week. I’ve now mostly concluded my self-promotion on here (if not elsewhere), you’ll be relieved to hear. I’ll do a live at some point, and the odd mention might sneak in occasionally as we get closer to present season, but otherwise 🤐. Ish. (If you’ve ignored all the book posts, here’s the link to buy it. Haha! I snuck that in. False sense of security and then wham, AMBUSHED. I’m a sly fox).

This week we have food and pleasure, two great handbags, outstanding marriage advice, the greatest village newsletter, English Sundays, a goodbye to an apartment, going makeupless, a very good leopardskin coat, a very good classic coat, Tim Curry, actual curry, cooking tips, eyeshadow on hooded eyes, cabins, motherhood and creativity, how to fly, bed clothes, parasitic wasps in a wardrobe context, and lots of interesting links.

Here are some things I liked this week.

This jumper

Bella Freud for M&S, £130. There are variations, there are child versions, and there is this dog coat too. The whole collection is fab, including this beautifully-cut velvet blazer, which you might have to track down in person.