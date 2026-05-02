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I wonder if you can make out this teeny curly writing on a phone. Sorry if not. Or if it’s huge 🤪. It says ‘Madame de Pompadour excelled at an art which the majority of human beings thoroughly despite because it is unprofitable and ephemeral: the art of living’.

Good morning! I love that quote. It’s in my book, but if you haven’t read my book - quelle tristesse, you can remedy that here - it’s a good thought to ponder on a Saturday morning, especially when the world feels grotesquely turbulent. Living well, taking pleasure in small things, is what the spirit of this newsletter is about.

(Nancy Mitford’s historical biographies are chronically underrated, especially Mme de P and The Sun King. They’re like being at Versailles with your nosiest and most gossipy friend, the sort of person who knows everybody, introduces them with much delighted squealing and air kissing, and then the moment they wander off grabs your arm, raises an eyebrow and says ‘Well…’).

I’ve digressed right at the beginning, a new low. Let’s get on with it. HEREWITH my favourite things this week. Today we have: a bargainous pleated lampshade that looks about ten times more expensive than it is, a bargainous table lamp base to go with it, Italian vegetable cooking, what might be the perfect pair of jeans (according to someone who really seems to know), makeup recs, tablecloths, a favourite fake tan, a kaftan that is attractive rather than post-sexual, a lovely rug, two really divine, summery blue shirts, a couple of recipes, and a ton of interesting things to read. Get comfy, get your cup of tea, and we’re off.