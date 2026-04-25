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The Chilterns Diaries
8h

Some great recommendations here! Every week I’m faced with the same conundrum - do I click away from such an enjoyable read and follow the links or do I get to the end and reverse back up, clicking as I go! What a nice problem to have 🥰

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Sue's avatar
Sue
7h

Oh! You can’t just throw that *ghost*/priest story in here like that and leave us hanging! I nearly splurted my coffee - that was so unexpected 😱😂. Obviously not great for your MIL…but do tell more: was the priest ok? What was the history of the place? What *happened* there?

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