Everything is linked below

Good morning! It feels properly WARM where I live and everything in the garden is erupting and frothing and bursting forth, like nature undoing its bodice and shaking out its hair. This always feels like such optimistic time of year (news aside, obviously). Sometimes I wonder if it’s actually better than summer, in the way that getting ready for the party is often more fun than the party itself.

Cowslips, bluebells and blossom in the garden on Thursday

The other thing bringing me giant amounts of joy is my new electric bike (see last week’s supplement, but it’s this one and I love it). Riding it is completely intoxicating - wind in the hair, sun on the face, birds overhead, fields everywhere. You feel really IN the world, rather than like you’re observing it at a remove through a pane of glass. I think part of the pleasure is that I haven’t ridden a bike properly, as in daily, since I was at university, so as well as feeling free and exhilarated, I feel weirdly young, like the world is exciting and full of possibilities. Which it is! Still! Always!

I bought the bike from Bicycle Links in Norwich, here, and I’m mentioning them because they function as a social enterprise as well as an excellent bike shop - they give donated, refurbished bikes to refugees and asylum seekers, they give free bikes to children from families on low incomes, and they sell discounted bikes to adults who are looking for work. If you’re roughly in that neck of the woods and are looking to buy any kind of bike, I couldn’t recommend them more highly.

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Here are some other things I liked this week.

Nina Stibbe is on Substack!

Nina is of course the author of Love, Nina; Man At The Helm; Reasons To Be Cheerful and Went To London, Took The Dog, among others. She is one of a tiny handful of living people whose writing I find properly, consistently, memorably funny. She is a diarist of genius, as will become clear.

These tumblers

From Oliver Bonas. They also come as champagne coupes.

This design newsletter

Great eye, great actively useful content. She’s vg on TikTok too.

This dog

… and also the fact that people like this exist in the world.

These Suffolk holiday stays

The people involved here know what they’re doing, which explains the careful aesthetics of the whole thing. Before they wisely decided to move to Suffolk to raise their family, she was the Content Director of Soho House and he had a big job in fashion.

Restaries at Paradise Farm has six properties, sleeping from 2 to 12 people in various charming-looking buildings, including the big farmhouse in the top pic (which I think is their own home?), or you can take over the whole thing, which would be fun for e.g. a wedding. All info here. Very near my own house, so I guarantee the idyllic location. You can read more about the whole project here.

If you’re a paid subscriber and you go, let me know and I’ll send you a little list of cool local things. (My bigger guide to places I like in Suffolk more generally, written in 2024, is here).

All images from their website, as above

This piece about fast taste

‘The dissatisfaction is not about the wardrobe. The wardrobe is just where the feeling is located. The feeling is about wanting something to be different and buying clothes as a way of managing that want because clothes are available, immediate, and give a reliable short-term return on the emotional investment’.

This radio adaptation of Kate Atkinson’s Transcription

Here. It’s absolutely brilliantly done (thus far). Three parter. Transcription is Kate Atkinson’s spy novel, featuring the unforgettable Juliet Armstrong, who is recruited to MI5 as an 18-year-old and told to go and spy on British fascists.

This food supplement

I am flagging NewRoad30 rather than endorsing it, because I haven’t taken it yet, because I’m super wary of popping any kind of supplement willy-nilly, because why make extra work for one’s liver? (I do worry about people who just gobble down handfuls of random pills as if they were nothing). But I saw a friend looking especially well, and he’s pretty sure it’s down to taking this. Since few of us eat enough vegetables, it does seem like a good idea - it’s 30 organic, freeze-dried fruit, vegetables and pulses, ground to a powder that you add to your yogurt or whatever every morning. Nothing else in there at all. I’ve ordered some and will report back.

These doorknobs

For sale/order here. I found them via Tat London.

These Niwaki flower scissors

‘Tis the season to snip your way around the garden. These Niwaki flower scissors are the absolutely best for that, and robust enough for woody stems like lilac (lilac! swoon). They come in loads of colours and will last you a lifetime.

These sandals

They are from Sézane, have a medium heel and come in various colour options including gold. They also exist with a more practical flat heel, here.

Look at those charming blue dots. I never used to be drawn to blue inside a house but this week I’ve spent hours poring over blue paint because I really like blue with red, though if you’re British you have to be slightly careful that things don’t look too West Ham superfan. In case you’re interested, I’ve whittled my blues down to Oval Room Blue by F&B and Azurite, below, by Edward Bulmer, which is unusually warm for a blue. The latter is particularly good with a lipsticky red, much like the red of the sandals above in fact.

hm. now my blue dots clash with the Azurite

This tote bag

Just a really great, sturdy, ageless tote bag for carting things about, and robust, what with being leather. Like the lovely notebook from last week, it’ll get better and better the older and more used it gets. Comes in other colours too if tan isn’t your thing.

These Cannes festival posters

Image from Un homme et une femme by Claude Lelouch (1966) , which won the Palme D’Or (and two Oscars). Graphic design © Hartland Villa

Found via Trish Deseine (who is selling her dreamy French house). Buy them here for 25 euros.

A couple of London recs

I had lunch at Simpsons in the Strand and I loved it - if you missed it, you can read about that (and about the contents of my finessed makeup bag) here. The night before I had dinner at The Hart, which was fantastic - so fun and buzzy (rammed to the gills on a Monday night), plus delicious food (have the unpromisingly named mince roll).

After the main courses we were all sitting there going oh no, waah, much too full, just coffee please, until the waitress said they had BANOFFEE PIE, at which point every single person ordered a vast slab of it. It was sublime. It had an extra layer made up of a sort of banana cream. There isn’t enough banoffee pie in the world.

(The night before my former mother in law was due to marry a man she was clearly ill-suited to, my former husband and I took her to dinner at The Hungry Monk, RIP, in East Sussex, where banoffee pie was invented, and said ‘You don’t have to do it. We could just spring you back to London with us as soon as we finish the banoffee pie.’ I wonder how many people go through with weddings they’ve changed their minds about because cancelling the wedding would be awkward and a faff. Though less of a faff than getting divorced two minutes later, I would say.

Anyway, she did marry him (for a bit) and it turned out their sitting room in a famously idyllic East Sussex village was unbelievably haunted. Not as in ‘very old house, vaguely spooky’ - there was something really badly wrong with it. Eventually the local priest came to exorcise it and had a heart attack in the middle of the exorcism. True story).

This novel

This has such a good premise - it’s the present day and Natalie is a tradwife influencer who lives on a 500-acre farm. She is married to a rich man whom she met at Harvard. He’s from an ambitious political family and doubles up as a down-home cowboy for social media purposes; she’s pregnant with her sixth child; she wears prairie dresses and makes bread; she loves the Lord; and all of this of course is very lucratively monetised.

Natalie is not inauthentic. She was ‘born into: a world where good Christian women moonlighted as crisis managers for their good Christian men. The rules were laid out at Church service and Sunday school and over the dinner table each night: the job of a woman was threefold. Be a mother, be a wife, and keep the household clean. Oh - and don’t forget to smile!’. Harvard is shocking to her, a sheltered, naive girl from southwest Idaho, who wears prairie dresses unironically, has never tasted alcohol or cut her hair. “‘She’s Amish, right?’” people say of her, and “‘I think Orthodox Jewish’”. The other girls aren’t nice to her and Natalie comes to see college as ‘a holding tank for rich kids. An artificially intelligent Eden: a warm, incubated landscape designed to keep the worst kids in America safe and warm and well-fed until they matured past the urge to peck each other’s eyes out.’

So adult, influencer Natalie, a virgin on her wedding night, is not a fraud, exactly, but nor, obviously, is she entirely what her millions of followers think she is. She gets a particular kick out of the haters - ‘the Angry Women,’ like Vanessa, who went to school with her:

‘Self-proclaimed progressive women like Vanessa were chemically addicted to hating women like me. I knew that. I knew this woman got embarrassingly drunk at family parties and pulled up my Instagram page, showing anyone stupid enough to walk past that she knew this woman personally, she knew her in high school, before launching into some recycled slur of a speech about how all traditional people are idiots, all religious people are idiots, all people who choose to live a different lifestyle than hers are idiots, idiots, idiots, when what she really wanted to say was I am so nauseatingly jealous of this woman I used to know that I think it might actually kill me.’

Then Natalie wakes up one morning and somehow it’s 1855. There is no modern kitchen hidden from the cameras, there are no nannies, her husband is sort of recognisably her husband, but also the sort of man who gives her a black eye, and her children are sort-of her children but not quite, plus there’s an extra one. Is this some elaborate, malevolent trick? A kidnap? A film set? Has she actually time-travelled?

I thought this might be the sort of book where the genius premise is enough to carry a simplistic binary narrative chugging along - boo the tradwife, hooray the feminist awakening. But it’s not that at all - it’s so compelling precisely because it isn’t black and white. Natalie is a fascinating character, who does love the Lord, and does wonder why it’s ‘wrong’ to want to be at home with her children. She’s also ragingly angry, contemptuous, judgemental, foul-mouthed (‘Sorry, Lord’), ambivalent about motherhood and marriage, articulate, clever (and in places sharply funny) - in short, she’s a fully-rounded character, not especially likeable but properly interesting. I’m about a third of the way through (I wonder if she turns out to be a wildly unreliable narrator) and I’m loving it. Here it is on Bookshop.

This cheering thought

You can buy it here if you need reminding.

Douceur Diaries

I love this beautifully edited, very shoppy newsletter, even when I’m not buying a single thing. I think the below is a paid post, but it’s so worth it, as it is every week - in this instance I especially liked the garden furniture roundup.

In brief

There are all sorts of very nice things in my shop - lovingly curated clothes, accessories, home things, a ton of stuff I can’t fit in this newsletter. Everything in there is either something I already own or something I deeply covet. Some links are affiliate, meaning I get a minuscule kickback from the brand at zero cost to you. MY SHOP

That’s it for this morning. Today our new stair and landing carpet is being laid, at long and longed-for last. I’ve had some of it made into big hemmed rugs, too, so you can see the agèd floorboards but still feel cosy getting out of bed.

After that I’m off to do more gardening. Do you think nettles are becoming dramatically stingier? I do, and the stinging lasts for much longer. My fault for not wearing gloves, I suppose. By the way, Farmer Gracy has a big sale on summer bulbs and tubers, here. I have ordered yet more dahlias.

Thank you for reading! Please let me know what you’re doing this weekend, I love to hear it. And please do really kindly leave this post a ❤️ if you liked it. Thank you very much and I’ll be back in the week (I am doing an INCREDIBLY EXCITING - to me - thing on Wednesday, of which more anon). Have a fantastic weekend!