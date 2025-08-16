Good morning! I tried to take this week off but it didn’t really work. The problem with holidaying in your house if you work from home is that no one respects the concept of you being on holiday. Still, I sat in the sun, read a masterpiece (see below) and picked lots of apples.
I also went to London to renew my passport at the Belgian embassy. I’d grabbed the first appointment they had, and halfway down Grosvenor Crescent realised that it was, to the day, the 50th anniversary of me arriving in the UK from Brussels.
Before the passport office I’d been sitting outside a cafe in Pavilion Road - this being the street my father had delivered 9-year-old me to (by motorbike 🤟🏼) exactly 50 years before. Strange coincidence. And THEN on the stairs down to the passport bit, a woman said “Hello! Are you Gisèle?” (I am, long story). I said yes, and she said that she was called Gisèle too, and that the man at reception had remarked that it was not that common a name, and funny to have two Gisèles visit in the space of half an hour. The other Gisèle and I decided it was an auspicious sign and wished each other an especially excellent day.
Here is a wonderful love letter to London from.
And here are some other things I liked this week.
Home is the number 1 global bestseller in Design. (Design is where all the house & garden, lifestyle-ish stuff lives).
Lunch this weekend 1
Yogurt-baked chicken and rice from Eleanor Steafel (gift link). Substantial, comforting, but also easy and summery. Reminder: her cookbook is marvellous and one of my all-time faves.
My shop!
I’ve made a ShopMy page! It’s here. I have to buy a whole new winter wardrobe due to shrinkage, and I thought some of you might be interested in my shortlisted options. They’re things I don’t feel warrant a whole Substack post, e.g. favourite white t-shirts, but that might be handy to have on your radar.
After I did clothes, I thought I’d add my personal pantheon of beauty products, and then I threw in a few homewares, some stationery, my favourite trainers, etc. And a fantasy shearling coat, and some diamond rings, because why not?
Some links are affiliate, i.e. I might earn a small commission, at zero cost to you. I’ve chilled out about affiliate links. I used to view them with a degree of suspicion, but since everything on there is something I love, already own or deeply covet, I don’t see a problem. It’s not like I’m suddenly going to start pointing you to, I don’t know, Teslas, or velour leisure suits with cat faces on them (although…).
I really like my shop. I’ll keep updating it as I go.
This blazer
I bought this last week. It is blazer perfection, incredibly flattering and well cut, ideal-weight wool-mix fabric, in a lovely caramel shade. It has this clever thing at the back that means that if you wear it without the belt, there aren’t annoying empty loops at either side. Like this:
I love it and am going to wear it forever, with everything. I’d be wearing it right now if it weren’t too hot. I would sleep in it if I could. I have of course put it in my shop.
(Other good thing about my shop: you won’t have to search Substack in vain for something you half-remember seeing six months ago).
One to pre-order
Have a look here, and if it’s your sort of thing then you are going to want this book. I’ll be sitting on the doormat waiting for the postman in a state of high alert on September 25.
Its author, longtime World of Interiors contributor Ruth Guilding, says: ‘My personal mantra for the descriptions of people and their houses in this book roughly seems to be that old stuff is good, and perfection is boring.' Word.
HB Edit
This is a new to me newsletter that recommends the best interiors stuff on current eBay. Really useful and very nicely done.
Journaling through horror
I liked this, by, about the almost defiant act of keeping a journal of ordinary things when the world feels catastrophic.
The Ballad of Wallis Island
This is now streaming and I’m going to watch it this weekend because it looks charming. It’s about a folk band reunion on a remote island and Carey Mulligan is in it. I feel relaxed just thinking about it.
GLP-1s
This is really interesting and a welcome corrective to the spammy idiocy that is so often spouted about weight loss drugs, especially on Radio 4. (My own experience of Mounjaro is here).
I also likedon why Mounjaro isn’t for her.
Btw, quick tip, if you are on it (even though Trump has just caused the price to at least double): it can be useful to show Chat GPT a photo of the contents of your fridge, tell it you’re taking Mounjaro and ask it to suggest maximally nutritious meals/recipes based on your exact ingredients.
You can obviously avail yourself of this whatever your eating habits!
For lunch this weekend 2:
Courgette fritters (gift link). And still they come. Nobody needs more than two courgette plants. I have know this for years and still ignore my own advice.
This dressing gown
Cotton voile on the outside, towelling on the inside, thus the perfect mix of dressing gown and bath robe, and very pretty. It’s £54.99 from La Redoute.
Eating in restaurants
I liked this from Dan O’Regan, a restaurateur, about how eating in restaurants should just be a good time, and how far away from that some people have moved.
They’ve read every review, watched every Reel, and made a mental list of what we’ll get wrong. It’s wild. They sit down armed with a measuring stick and a magnifying glass, and then leave surprised that they didn’t feel joy.
This novel
This is a piece of purest brilliance. I bought it because I caught the tail end of Zadie Smith and Colm Tóibín talking about it on A Good Read (here). I don’t know why I hadn’t read it before - well, I do, actually: the Booker nomination slightly put me off. Isn’t that terrible? But it’s summer, there’s a lot going on, and I don’t feel like reading anything that is in any way hard work. I am an idiot, because this is anything but. It’s not jolly - if it was a colour it would be the grey of concrete, possibly slightly piss-stained - but it’s crazily good.
It’s about a boy, István, who is 15 when we meet him (Eesht-van. I hate not knowing how a character’s name is pronounced, it completely interrupts the flow of the sentences). He lives in Hungary, then still just communist, with his mother. The book is about the man István turns into - about his journey from poverty to the army to drifting about, to London, to eventually joining the 1%.
Throughout all this he is detached, passive, taciturn, opaque, almost absent, apart from when it comes to sex and violence. He doesn’t say much. He is a person who appears to inhabit the body rather than the mind, hence the title, presumably. We learn about him from what he does, rather than from any words he speaks. He is not possessed of shining morals; he is not ‘a nice man’. He always notices what nature is doing, which by the end made me feel like crying.
The prose is sparse, unflashy, pared right down to the bone. The novel is a masterpiece, both about a certain kind of masculinity and about passing through the world tossed about by the fates.
Also what a stylist David Szalay is, my God. Incredible feat to reveal a whole human’s entire adult life with that degree of economy. I read it in two days and felt completely devastated afterwards, like I’d been whomped. I can’t stop thinking about it. I could not recommend it more highly.
These plates
The annoying thing is that they’re in Australia. The less annoying thing is that they ship worldwide. Soft Edge Studio, here. I passionately love the sold out red ones.
Vegetables
A very useful list if you grow any of your own veg - it explains everything you can eat that isn’t the main event, e.g. stems, flowers and so on.
This wooden frame that already has a mount
and is a non-measly 45 x 45cm. A mere £12.80 from Søstrene Grene.
In brief
Fascinating long read on the awful case of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon
Eva Wiseman on being scammed. I would have been too, I think
‘Why on earth is crime such a hot political issue when the data shows it to be historically low levels?’
(Mine haven’t changed in decades and remain a tie between ‘It was the afternoon of my eighty-first birthday, and I was in bed with my catamite when Ali announced that the Archbishop had come to see me’, from Earthly Powers by Anthony Burgess, and ‘“Take my camel, dear," said my Aunt Dot, as she climbed down from this animal on her return to High Mass’, from The Towers of Trebizond by Rose Macaulay. Although the opening to the late Dowager Duchess of Devonshire’s cookbook, Chatsworth Cookery - “I haven’t cooked since the war” - might trump them both. And then of course there’s ‘I write this sitting in the kitchen sink’ from I Capture The Castle, which is in a way unimprovable).
It's the Aldeburgh carnival this weekend and Monday. You can buy and download a programme here. This gives you the gist:
You know the makeup pouch I showed you when I did that post on the contents of my bag? I’ve lost it. It’s either in the back of an Uber or someone nicked it (weird thing to nick, though I suppose maybe it looked appetising peering out of my bag). I’d just bought another Bisou Balm for it from Oh My Cream, which is one of the few physical shops that stocks Violette.fr. SO ANNOYING, plus it was £30. Let me know if you want a short video about assembling a new makeup bag.
My children are here, so after a giant lie-in I’m going to think about a late breakfast involving merguez, baguette and harissa mayo. Have a lovely weekend! As ever, do please kindly leave this post a ❤️ if you liked it. Thank you, and I’ll be back next week.
On London: I have realised that almost nothing makes me as wild with anger as hearing people say horrible things about London.
I do really love London; my family arrived here in 1890 with nothing, and it’s been the best, most joyful, most accepting, most opportunity-giving, most supportive city for us since then. So it’s my home I’m biased. But also objectively it’s London??? I mean, it’s definitively one of the greatest cities ever to have existed on this planet. It’s like living in the first century CE and going “I don’t reckon much to Rome, what rubbish the Colosseum and the forum, and the theatre, and the markets, and the books, and the art, and the commerce all are”.
This is a different question to whether you want to live here full time obviously, trees and nature and quiet babbling brooks have a lot to recommend them. But London is one of the wonders of the world. It’s like living inside one of the brains of the planet. Obviously, the right wing haters are very motivated by the fact that we happen to have a Muslim mayor right now. It just all makes them appear very obviously very stupid.
