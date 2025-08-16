Home

Home

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Naomi Alderman's avatar
Naomi Alderman
7h

On London: I have realised that almost nothing makes me as wild with anger as hearing people say horrible things about London.

I do really love London; my family arrived here in 1890 with nothing, and it’s been the best, most joyful, most accepting, most opportunity-giving, most supportive city for us since then. So it’s my home I’m biased. But also objectively it’s London??? I mean, it’s definitively one of the greatest cities ever to have existed on this planet. It’s like living in the first century CE and going “I don’t reckon much to Rome, what rubbish the Colosseum and the forum, and the theatre, and the markets, and the books, and the art, and the commerce all are”.

This is a different question to whether you want to live here full time obviously, trees and nature and quiet babbling brooks have a lot to recommend them. But London is one of the wonders of the world. It’s like living inside one of the brains of the planet. Obviously, the right wing haters are very motivated by the fact that we happen to have a Muslim mayor right now. It just all makes them appear very obviously very stupid.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by India Knight and others
Mobeena Khan's avatar
Mobeena Khan
8h

A thousand yeses to assembling a new make up bag

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by India Knight
71 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 India Knight
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture