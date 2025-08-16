Good morning! I tried to take this week off but it didn’t really work. The problem with holidaying in your house if you work from home is that no one respects the concept of you being on holiday. Still, I sat in the sun, read a masterpiece (see below) and picked lots of apples.

My favourite apple tree, like something from the garden of Eden

I also went to London to renew my passport at the Belgian embassy. I’d grabbed the first appointment they had, and halfway down Grosvenor Crescent realised that it was, to the day, the 50th anniversary of me arriving in the UK from Brussels.

Before the passport office I’d been sitting outside a cafe in Pavilion Road - this being the street my father had delivered 9-year-old me to (by motorbike 🤟🏼) exactly 50 years before. Strange coincidence. And THEN on the stairs down to the passport bit, a woman said “Hello! Are you Gisèle?” (I am, long story). I said yes, and she said that she was called Gisèle too, and that the man at reception had remarked that it was not that common a name, and funny to have two Gisèles visit in the space of half an hour. The other Gisèle and I decided it was an auspicious sign and wished each other an especially excellent day.

My photo

Here is a wonderful love letter to London from

.

And here are some other things I liked this week.

Lunch this weekend 1

Yogurt-baked chicken and rice from Eleanor Steafel (gift link). Substantial, comforting, but also easy and summery. Reminder: her cookbook is marvellous and one of my all-time faves.

My shop!

I’ve made a ShopMy page! It’s here. I have to buy a whole new winter wardrobe due to shrinkage, and I thought some of you might be interested in my shortlisted options. They’re things I don’t feel warrant a whole Substack post, e.g. favourite white t-shirts, but that might be handy to have on your radar.

After I did clothes, I thought I’d add my personal pantheon of beauty products, and then I threw in a few homewares, some stationery, my favourite trainers, etc. And a fantasy shearling coat, and some diamond rings, because why not?

Some links are affiliate, i.e. I might earn a small commission, at zero cost to you. I’ve chilled out about affiliate links. I used to view them with a degree of suspicion, but since everything on there is something I love, already own or deeply covet, I don’t see a problem. It’s not like I’m suddenly going to start pointing you to, I don’t know, Teslas, or velour leisure suits with cat faces on them (although…).

I really like my shop. I’ll keep updating it as I go.

This blazer

I like that scarf, too

I bought this last week. It is blazer perfection, incredibly flattering and well cut, ideal-weight wool-mix fabric, in a lovely caramel shade. It has this clever thing at the back that means that if you wear it without the belt, there aren’t annoying empty loops at either side. Like this:

I love it and am going to wear it forever, with everything. I’d be wearing it right now if it weren’t too hot. I would sleep in it if I could. I have of course put it in my shop.

(Other good thing about my shop: you won’t have to search Substack in vain for something you half-remember seeing six months ago).

One to pre-order

Have a look here, and if it’s your sort of thing then you are going to want this book. I’ll be sitting on the doormat waiting for the postman in a state of high alert on September 25.

Its author, longtime World of Interiors contributor Ruth Guilding, says: ‘My personal mantra for the descriptions of people and their houses in this book roughly seems to be that old stuff is good, and perfection is boring.' Word.

HB Edit

This is a new to me newsletter that recommends the best interiors stuff on current eBay. Really useful and very nicely done.

Journaling through horror

Image: evelyn on Pinterest

I liked this, by

, about the almost defiant act of keeping a journal of ordinary things when the world feels catastrophic.

The Ballad of Wallis Island

This is now streaming and I’m going to watch it this weekend because it looks charming. It’s about a folk band reunion on a remote island and Carey Mulligan is in it. I feel relaxed just thinking about it.

GLP-1s

Julia Child hating low fat yogurt. Image: Getty

This is really interesting and a welcome corrective to the spammy idiocy that is so often spouted about weight loss drugs, especially on Radio 4. (My own experience of Mounjaro is here).

I also liked

on why Mounjaro isn’t for her.

Btw, quick tip, if you are on it (even though Trump has just caused the price to at least double): it can be useful to show Chat GPT a photo of the contents of your fridge, tell it you’re taking Mounjaro and ask it to suggest maximally nutritious meals/recipes based on your exact ingredients.

You can obviously avail yourself of this whatever your eating habits!

For lunch this weekend 2:

I like how round and friendly these look. Image: Andrew Scrivani for The New York Times

Courgette fritters (gift link). And still they come. Nobody needs more than two courgette plants. I have know this for years and still ignore my own advice.

This dressing gown

Cotton voile on the outside, towelling on the inside, thus the perfect mix of dressing gown and bath robe, and very pretty. It’s £54.99 from La Redoute.

Eating in restaurants

I liked this from Dan O’Regan, a restaurateur, about how eating in restaurants should just be a good time, and how far away from that some people have moved.

They’ve read every review, watched every Reel, and made a mental list of what we’ll get wrong. It’s wild. They sit down armed with a measuring stick and a magnifying glass, and then leave surprised that they didn’t feel joy.

This novel

This is a piece of purest brilliance. I bought it because I caught the tail end of Zadie Smith and Colm Tóibín talking about it on A Good Read (here). I don’t know why I hadn’t read it before - well, I do, actually: the Booker nomination slightly put me off. Isn’t that terrible? But it’s summer, there’s a lot going on, and I don’t feel like reading anything that is in any way hard work. I am an idiot, because this is anything but. It’s not jolly - if it was a colour it would be the grey of concrete, possibly slightly piss-stained - but it’s crazily good.

It’s about a boy, István, who is 15 when we meet him (Eesht-van. I hate not knowing how a character’s name is pronounced, it completely interrupts the flow of the sentences). He lives in Hungary, then still just communist, with his mother. The book is about the man István turns into - about his journey from poverty to the army to drifting about, to London, to eventually joining the 1%.

Throughout all this he is detached, passive, taciturn, opaque, almost absent, apart from when it comes to sex and violence. He doesn’t say much. He is a person who appears to inhabit the body rather than the mind, hence the title, presumably. We learn about him from what he does, rather than from any words he speaks. He is not possessed of shining morals; he is not ‘a nice man’. He always notices what nature is doing, which by the end made me feel like crying.

The prose is sparse, unflashy, pared right down to the bone. The novel is a masterpiece, both about a certain kind of masculinity and about passing through the world tossed about by the fates.

Also what a stylist David Szalay is, my God. Incredible feat to reveal a whole human’s entire adult life with that degree of economy. I read it in two days and felt completely devastated afterwards, like I’d been whomped. I can’t stop thinking about it. I could not recommend it more highly.

These plates

The annoying thing is that they’re in Australia. The less annoying thing is that they ship worldwide. Soft Edge Studio, here. I passionately love the sold out red ones.

Vegetables

A garden in pots, photo by Nicola Stocken

A very useful list if you grow any of your own veg - it explains everything you can eat that isn’t the main event, e.g. stems, flowers and so on.

This wooden frame that already has a mount

and is a non-measly 45 x 45cm. A mere £12.80 from Søstrene Grene.

In brief

You know the makeup pouch I showed you when I did that post on the contents of my bag? I’ve lost it. It’s either in the back of an Uber or someone nicked it (weird thing to nick, though I suppose maybe it looked appetising peering out of my bag). I’d just bought another Bisou Balm for it from Oh My Cream, which is one of the few physical shops that stocks Violette.fr. SO ANNOYING, plus it was £30. Let me know if you want a short video about assembling a new makeup bag.

My children are here, so after a giant lie-in I’m going to think about a late breakfast involving merguez, baguette and harissa mayo. Have a lovely weekend! As ever, do please kindly leave this post a ❤️ if you liked it. Thank you, and I’ll be back next week.