Good morning! It’s the last weekend of the holidays and we must all do something extra-nice with at least some of it. My favourite bakery has a special of Black Forest chocolate tart today, which I feel is a good start.

Please can I draw your attention to The Ballad of Wallis Island again, now that I have watched it? I loved it beyond words. It is perfection, a little jewel, every aspect of it unimprovable, from the script to the performances to the setting to the cinematography.

It’s very funny and deeply moving, sweet without being in any way winsome or saccharine, and one of those films that immediately inserts itself into your private/family pantheon. It’s streaming now on various platforms.

This week’s picks include a marvellous yeti coat, a post I wish I’d written, two really good tofu recipes, social class, cosy films,

, dried flowers, IKEA chairs, life lessons, kitchen objects, Paula Yates, etc.

AND to celebrate the paperback publication of Small Bomb At Dimperley, a deeply lovable, charming novel set in a giant decaying English country house during WW2 (read a free extract here), its author has kindly written something especially for us.

Here are some things I liked this week.

This coat

I am unable to resist a yeti coat

I love furry coats so much that it’s practically a medical condition. Maybe it’s a subconscious longing for a teddy or something else symbolic of the comforts of childhood, or maybe it’s just that I am basic and find them pleasingly glamorous.

I bought this M&S one and it is so glorious that I’ve been wearing it in the mornings on top of my nightie when I let the dogs out at 5am (something I will not miss when the days get shorter), just for the pleasure of having it on. Sometimes yeti/faux fur coats move in a very lumpen, solid, blocky-feeling way, but not this one - it sort of ripples. It’s utterly great.

The uptick in clothes content at the moment is because I’m rebuilding my entire wardrobe due to weight loss. I’m putting all my current purchases and my rolling wishlist on ShopMy. I’m finding it really fun - I’ve always dreamt of having a bricks and mortar shop - so I’ve added various other bits I love and/or covet, from diamond rings (ha!) to a nice card in the shape of a mushroom. And beauty things, obviously, since one of my jobs is writing about beauty products. For e.g., the skincare I currently use on myself is all here. And so on.

The landing page will take you to a jumble of recent additions and the Favourites By Category bit of the menu will take you to exactly that. Some of the links are affiliate, at zero cost to you.

Show me the shop!

Also at zero cost to you : if you’re a paid subscriber in the UK or Ireland, and a UK size 18-22, I have four or five very nice, hardly worn, perfect nick Rixo dresses that I excluded from my trip to the charity shop. Send me a message if you want one. I will post photos in the Chat when they’re back from the dry cleaners.

One is cream dots on brown silk with a tie neck, two are black florals, one (short-sleeved) is cream minidots on navy with lace around the neckline, one is summer in Greece but as a dress, one is red roses on black. So in fact that is six. I don’t want payment, but I’ll prioritise people by how long they’ve been paid subscribers ↓.

(It was either this clip or Marlon Brando in The Godfather making a possibly over-emphatic point about loyalty).

This bargain lampshade

… which punches far above its price tag. It’s this one and it’s from Next. Various colours, but this mustardy yellow will cast a lovely light. (Like that poem by Edna St Vincent Millay - ‘My candle burns at both ends/ It will not last the night/ But ah, my foes, and oh, my friends/ — It gives a lovely light!’).

