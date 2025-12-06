Good morning! Look at this, it’s really gladdened my heart:

There’s much too much going on and December is going too fast. Today I’m in London for my oldest son’s birthday. The whole family has back-to-back birthdays in November/December, me included. I always think it’s so basic of us all to have bred in March, like it was time to emerge from hibernation and procreate.

Before we get to more gift guides and links I liked this week - see also last week - here are a few more random present ideas. There are loads more in my shop, from cookware to clothes to house gifts.

Minor annoyance of the week: I can’t find my copy of Jane Lovett’s Christmas book - it’s in one of the endless boxes and I can’t locate it. If making Christmas dinner makes you feel stressed out (and even if it doesn’t), I couldn’t recommend it more strongly. If it was a person it would be your friend who comes to help and somehow produces a splendiferous feast while chatting, having a drink and staying completely serene because she knows how to make literally everything and is awash with foolproof tips and tricks. I’ve unlocked this post from last year if you missed it - it gives you the idea.

Let’s not forget the twin deities that are Nigella and Nigel. They’ve been on the kitchen table for the past two weeks, even though I know the Nigella pretty much by heart, because before we moved I packed them in the special clear plastic box with the chargers, the laundry pods, the BB cream, the moka pot, my spice tin (bit like this one) and my favourite pan (Le Creuset prices weren’t fully bananas when I bought it years ago. The point is the shape, wide, shallow and about 30cm). Just the sight of the Nigella - I have the original oversized edition with the red cover, pages covered in splodges - makes me feel Christmassy.

The pen that saves Christmas

Which reminds me - if you don’t already have one, do gift yourself a Thermapen or similar, which is the one truly essential thing you need for optimal Christmas turkey outcomes (aside from buying the best bird you can afford, for reasons outlined here).

A few more present ideas

Self-gifting first: I bought us this Christmas tablecloth.

A framed photograph. Physical photos are so great. Addison Ross sell dozens of different sorts of frames, in every material and in every style imaginable. You upload the photo, they print it and put it in the frame, and the whole thing turns up ready to wrap.

Fine Cell Work is a brilliant charity that teaches incarcerated prisoners needlework, so that they leave with a skill that helps them rebuild their post-prison life. The work is really beautiful, and also meaningful and moving. Lots of designers contribute patterns - I especially like the above one by Studio Ashby.

Brown corduroy but not bulky - who knew a non-flannel shirt could be cosy? I covet this one deeply.

A Chanel nail varnish is never going to go amiss. I love this very flattering colour, easier to wear than a bright red. It’s number 123, Fabuliste.

Olive oil (for cooking with, the extra-virgin drizzling version is here) in a squeezy bottle.

I was sent this incredibly lavish Ottolenghi hamper last week, as a moving in/early birthday present from a wildly generous friend. You know how sometimes you give or receive a hamper and when you unearth the contents, you think ‘Hm, yes, quite nice but not that special and also not that well thought out?’. It’s annoying when you wanted to give someone a big treat and basically they get a lot of chutney and a few other random, unrelated bits.

Not so here. Admittedly this is the ultra deluxe version, but everything I pulled out elicited a squeal of joy. SO MUCH deliciousness. I know from past experience, though, that all of their gift offerings are amazing, because they’re really well put together - X goes with Y goes with Z. This is not at all a given with lesser hampers, regardless of price.

Have a look at the options, here. There isn’t a bad one among them. Or for a fiver you could get them a little jar of the addictive bagel seasoning.

A cashmere kufiya from Muzungu Sisters.

Intaglio soap! Insanely chic.

I love this ageless, classic quilt from Sharland England.

2026 diary gift set from Mark + Fold, various colours.

I also love this exquisitely restrained day-per-page one from Labour & Wait. I prefer a day-per-page. It gives you space for scribbled notes to self, recipes, doodles etc, and then the diary becomes a proper memento of the year.

If you’re after more of a journal, have a look at Yateley Papers.

I was given a jar of this last Christmas. It was so good that I resented sharing it at breakfast.

I always feel a bit sorry for the blackbird ones, so I love this ceramic cherry pie vent from Dyke & Dean.

A stocking full of hot sauces. Or other things.

Gold baubles in the shape of pastries.

A limited edition artwork.

This on-trend, bitter-chocolate coloured fur coat. (I also love my Next one, which has the merit of buttoning up. ‘Do up your coat, it’s freezing!’ ‘Ugh, Muuuuuum,’ etc).

More of these next week.

Here are some really good gift guides, but do read this first, it is so excellent and will make you give far better presents:

Books:

Loved this so much.

Foolproof presents:

Olive oil and more:

For impossible people:

Under £50, part 1:

And part 2:

Food and cookbooks:

What Gen Alpha want you to buy them:

ICYMI, for difficult men:

For lunch or supper this weekend

And

has outdone herself with

this week - potatoes, cheese, bacon, basically life itself - but that’s a paid post. She’s worth every penny. In fact she should charge more.

In brief:

Thank you for reading! I know I said I’d post Lucinda’s December picks but I just haven’t had the time. I’ll post them on Monday. Maybe I’ll also work out how to sell the Home tote bags.

Meanwhile have a lovely weekend. DO NOT panic if you haven’t started Christmas shopping yet - neither have I and it’s absolutely fine, heaps of time. Do please really kindly leave this post a ❤️ if you liked it. Thank you, and see you next week.

PS In case you don’t see Notes, here’s a lovely Christmas tree in Debenham, Suffolk, and my wreath, which I especially love this year