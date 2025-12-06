Home

Home

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anna Davies's avatar
Anna Davies
16h

I love how I always feel better having read ANY of your posts xxx

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jane Lovett's avatar
Jane Lovett
14h

Oh nooooo India 😳 A copy of The Get-Ahead Christmas Cook will be winging its way to you on Monday!

Thank you so much for all of those very kind words ☺️😊 …off to make multiple batches of those mini cranberry frangipane tarts for the freezer now…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 India Knight · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture