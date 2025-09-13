Good morning! This week’s supplement has catch-up before the picks, which include a really good eye makeup combo, a genius child-friendly tablecloth, tips on creativity, a read-along of a wonderful book, the problem with writing memoir, Elizabeth Hurley, two quick and easy recipes, David Bowie’s teeth in the context of house decoration, a new restaurant I’m excited about (see also Town ↑, top left, which I went to last week and loved), a really nice moka pot, and a load of interesting links. I think it’s shorter than the usual Saturday posts, but then I often think that and it turns out not to be true. It might be today, though - there’s a lot going on, as you will see.

I write these links posts for paid subscribers once a week, and for free subscribers once a month. This is a paid post. The most recent free one is here. All posts auto-paywall after 4 weeks.

still very taken with the colour of these dots

Here comes the paywall.. If you’re a free subscriber, you could always amuse yourself by browsing my shop. New this week: this jaunty coat (also comes in brown), this perfect supple, un-bulky leather jacket, which I managed to buy but which is now sold out - they’ll restock though, so put your name down to be alerted if you’re interested; this jersey with a lace cami attached, these classic and timeless boots, which I covet, and much else besides, across all sorts of categories from skincare to homeware.

Have a look in the shop