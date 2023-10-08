No food column today because it’s fortnightly, but I wanted to point you to this food diary series, called The Receipt, in case you don’t already know it and are as fascinated as I am by what people eat. When Twitter started up and everyone said ‘ugh, who wants to read about what strangers have for breakfast?’, I thought ‘me’. Updates about what listeners are making for dinner are one of the ten million reasons for my passionate love of Liza Tarbuck’s radio show (she’s away at the moment 😩).

Maggie Cowles for Bon Appétit

The Receipt is from Bon Appėtit magazine, so it’s US-based. You get the person’s age, job, salary and location, and then a deep dive into what they spend their money on food-wise, and what they cook and eat over a week. Food is very revealing, so afterwards you feel like you know them. Plus sometimes you pick up very handy tips. Maggie Cowles’s fantastic illustrations are the cherry on the cake.