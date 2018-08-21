Hello and thank you for visiting! This is a newsletter about all the enjoyable things in life. It is a place of enthusiasms - books, food, home life, interiors, gardens, interesting things I’ve come across and liked, plus whatever you’d call the newsletter equivalent of general pottering about.

When I first thought of doing it, I was going to call it Things I’d Tell You About If We Knew Each Other, and that’s still very much the general idea. It’s like we’re all sitting chatting round the kitchen table and everyone’s in a pretty good mood.

I’m in England; I’m a novelist and author; I write for The Sunday Times; I’m a former Londoner who lives in the country; I have three children and two step-children, also three dogs, 11 hens and 5 goats. This newsletter is my favourite thing - I love writing it, and I love the community that has built up around it. Do come and join us!

