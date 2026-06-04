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Ellie Levenson's avatar
Ellie Levenson
24m

Ordering the first one of the trilogy now. What a gorgeous cover!

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Sue Dereham's avatar
Sue Dereham
3h

I read Welcome to Glorious Tuga last year, on your recommendation. I'm now waiting for Island Calling to be delivered. I finished The Names yesterday so my next book is sorted!!

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