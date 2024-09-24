Hello and welcome!
You know when you sit down in a restaurant and the waiter brings you good bread, butter and maybe even some olives before you order? This is my attempt at an equivalent. I’ve unlocked a few paid posts below, so that you can try them and see if they’re your sort of thing.
I hope that gives you the flavour. Subscribe using the button below if you’d like to, and no problem if not - sometimes people just aren’t for each other, in which case thanks for stopping by and have a wonderful day. *snatches olives away*
(not really! eat them! they’re all yours)
Happy Birthday 🎉, spotting one of these posts in the inbox makes my day. I usually don’t open them straight away but savour the anticipation, do the boring life stuff and jobs and sit down in the afternoon with a cup of tea and have a read. It’s rather like opening a present from a really good friend who knows exactly the best thing to get you. Much joy and many purchases later thank you
India, I agree with everything your other readers have written about HOME. It’s worth so much more than the sum of its parts, not least because your postings are always bang on the money in terms of content, timing, and insight. I marvel at your knack of knowing what I’m thinking, even more so when it’s quite often before I’ve thought it! If you lived closer, I’d invite you round for a drink and some decent salted crisps to go with the olives. Then, after a good glug of vino - Botivo for you if you’re off the pop - I'd scoff that cake. Congratulations, and thank you for the most entertaining, interesting, and thought-provoking substack of the week.