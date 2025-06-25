Last Saturday afternoon

I think anyone who’s been reading Home for a while knows how passionately I love my house.

However - it is big, and even though it’s full to bursting when the children and their partners are here, they do all live in London.

So I’ve been keeping a vague eye out for something a bit smaller for the past couple of years. I have very specific criteria and nothing was ever quite right. And then, very recently and completely out of the blue, exactly the right house hove into view.

And so as of right now - the listing has just gone live - we’re for sale, in the hope that the lovely other house waits for us.

My feeling with houses is that a sort of magic happens if it’s the right and fated house - that the stars obligingly align. On the other hand, I’ve never been averse to giving the stars a little poke.

This is that poke. So if you or anyone you know is looking for a big, rambling, romantic farmhouse with a bit of land in Suffolk, please visit 👉🏼 this link 👈🏼.

It is such a wonderful house. I love it like a person. I’m so lucky to have lived in it. It is heaven in summer, like being on permanent holiday, and unbelievably cosy and snug in winter, despite its size.

It loves long lunches outside on a hot day, and it loves a proper Christmas. It is somehow magically able to have big parties without anyone feeling squashed, and dinner for two without anyone feeling like they’re rattling around.

It is so peaceful, so friendly and surrounded by such beauty that often living here, with the fields all around us and the enormous sky above, feels like a transcendent, slightly out of body experience - even 10 years on.

It is the best house.

Apart from the other best house.

🤞🏼

Have a magnificent Wednesday, and please do share the house listing if you know anyone who’s looking - I think of you as friends and I love the idea of the house going to a friend, or a friend of a friend, and of things happening organically, through vibes (🙄 sorry - but it’s true).

I’ll be back at the weekend with a links post for paid subscribers. See you then, and as ever if you liked the above, do please kindly leave it a ❤️, which will help it circulate more widely. Thank you!