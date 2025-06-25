Home

Home

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shona Cameron's avatar
Shona Cameron
10h

I love my house like a person. And I know it loves me back! Best of luck with the move. 🤞🏻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by India Knight
Kiri Pardoe's avatar
Kiri Pardoe
10h

Lump in your throat gorgeous ❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by India Knight
69 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 India Knight
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture