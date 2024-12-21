You know how yesterday’s post sad ‘have a lovely Thursday’ at the end? That’s because I thought it was Thursday. But it wasn’t. I realised last night when I was turning up the heating and thought ‘Huh, the thermostat is a day out, you’d think with all this technology it could at least get the date right’. I looked at my partner and said ‘What day is it?’ and he said, very confidently, ‘it’s Thursday’ and then we looked at our phones and we both made this face 😱.

And now it’s Saturday and everyone’s arriving a) at lunchtime today and b) on Monday. WE HAVE NO SHEETS because they’re still all at the laundry. Possibly it was a mistake to think ‘ah, it’ll be fine’ when they said they could probably do them this side of Christmas. We’ll soon find out!

Anyway - my plans for another post are no longer looking very realistic. So this is just to wish you an extremely MERRY CHRISTMAS. I hope you have a truly wonderful time however you’re spending it, whether alone on the sofa with big socks and trifle or roaming the land to visit extended family (been there, it’s exhausting, sympathies) - or anything in between.

I also really want to say thank you for your company. I’ve never enjoyed writing anything more than I enjoy writing this newsletter, and that really is purely down to you - without your support it simply wouldn't exist. Also, every time I meet a subscriber in real life I really like them. I’ve never once thought ‘uh, okaaaay’. That doesn’t look like much written down, but it genuinely fills me with happiness. I really do need to organise an outing next year.

Couple of things: I’ve taken the paywall off last year’s Christmas tips, since I’ve run out of time to write more for this year. Here it is:

Also James Marriott has appeared on Substack like a star in the east, and you’d be mad not to subscribe because his brain and his writing are wonderful.

Also, a friend told me yesterday that the way to refresh the water in flowers is not to take the whole bunch out, put it next to the sink, tip the water out and reinsert the bunch (now wonky and dropping leaves), but rather to put the vase in the sink, move the bunch a tiny bit and keep running the tap until all the old greenish water has gone and the vase is full of clean water. Possibly everyone in the world knew this except me.

HAPPY CHRISTMAS!