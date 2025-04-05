Good morning! I like reading bed links, with bed tea, on a Saturday morning, so I’ve moved these round-ups from Fridays in the hope that you do too - or that you’re at least reading this somewhere comfy rather than at a desk or on the way to work.
Outside with a cup of coffee, maybe. Lolling on a sofa. In the bath! Morning baths always feel like the world is your oyster, or like that Frank O’Hara line about the day being fat with an apple in its mouth.
Here is a minimally-illustrated and uncategorised (for speed - my manuscript is due in 2 weeks) collection of things I’ve particularly enjoyed this week.
Lucinda Chambers’s stellar High Street picks, obviously - a new monthly series
Lisa Dawson’s incredibly comprehensive guide to York. One to save
Tina Brown on new America and old London
I agree with all of Emma Beddington’s eating rules, though I’m working on the soup one
What I learnt when my mother left by Daisy Goodwin - this is so good
Annie Mac on the anatomy of a marriage….
… and Sam Baker on being married for 32 years (to the same person)
Margaret Bennett on applying John Berger’s Ways of Seeing to Instagram
25 small life improvers from April Lynch
Superstar stylist and vintage pioneer Bay Garnett is on Substack!
And so is Jenny Eclair. I love Jenny Eclair (who is polymathic - her novels are great and she is a very talented artist). I once laughed so much and for so long at one of her shows that I started to panic that I wouldn’t be able to stop. The only other time that’s happened was at a reading by David Sedaris in Kilkenny, before he was famous. You know when everyone else has finished laughing but you’re still going strong all by yourself, loudly and helplessly, minutes later? Like that, on both occasions
Alert! In a world of ugly, plasticky £2000 outdoor sofas, Asda has affordable, non-hideous garden furniture ↓ Edited on Sunday to add: take a look at JP Clark’s garden furniture megapost too