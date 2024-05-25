They are Papaver Nudicale ‘Champagne Bubbles', grown from seed by my local Flowers from the Farm. And by me next year because I love them beyond words. Have a great Saturday!
Just stunning, thank you for sharing :)
I read this recently, for what its worth!!.......'It is recommended to cut your flower stems under a steady stream of water. The reason for this is because when the stem is cut, the flower's roots immediately loses access to water. As air flows through the stem, an air pocket or embolism occurs, preventing the absorption of water.'
My local flower farm said you apply a flame to the cut stem and they’ll last for ages