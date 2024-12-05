Good morning! I’ve made the house so cosy that having to go out for any reason at all pierces me to the core. This weekend’s post for paid subscribers is about all the things I did to make it feel this way.

Meanwhile, here are some good links.

↑ Two mice in a carrot, the most endearing Christmas tree ornament I’ve seen all year. Their scarves! Their air of absolute optimism!

(I also like this lemon, these conkers and these pomegranates).

The incomparable Luca Turin on crème de marrons.

The tails of fish.

Jeff Takacs on 80s divorce songs. That 70s = optimistic wedding songs and 80s = broken divorce songs had never occurred to me, but it’s so true.

There’s an exhibition of four massive Dutch paintings by Jan Davidsz de Heem at the Fitzwilliam in Cambridge (free entry). They’re being shown together for the first time ever. De Heem painted exquisite excess for newly-rich merchants keen to flag their vast wealth at the height of Dutch colonialism. All of this is very well contextualised and explained. It’s on until April 2025. (Hot Numbers, across the road, for good coffee).

A Banquet Still Life, 1643, by Jan Davidsz de Heem. Image: Fitzwilliam Museum

I really loved Arthur Parkinson’s post Fuck Sourdough, about going from one sort of life to another.

This year’s BBC Reith Lectures are called Four Questions About Violence. They’re by forensic psychiatrist Gwen Adshead, and so far they are absolutely gripping, especially number 2, Aren’t They All Evil? Listen here. Great audience questions too. Next week’s lecture is recorded in a prison, a first.

Hetty Liu McKinnon on her relationship with the word ‘immigrant’ (great recipe too, obviously).

Ruth Reichl (heavenly book) of La Briffe has a recipe for Basque cheesecake that she says is ‘the easiest dessert I know’.

Yotam Ottolenghi is on Substack.

Kate Watson-Smyth has a fantastic list of presents and stocking fillers under £50. This post caused me to shop from bed before I’d even had my morning tea, which made me feel both ashamed and pleased.

Jolene Handy of the always-wonderful Time Travel Kitchen is doing Advent posts - such a lovely idea (and such lovely reads, more to the point).

↓ The writer Orhan Pamuk’s notebook, from this Note by Nicolas Sutro.

A new-to-me newsletter that I loved reading. This was the gateway drug.

Debora Robertson on her friendly ghost.

Ian Leslie and James Marriott, two of the cleverest commentators in the UK, together on a podcast discussing Jordan Peterson.

From Eleanor Cording Booth’s November Edit: ‘I read that baby owls sleep on their stomachs, face down, as their heads are too heavy’. I don’t care if this is true or not - I choose to believe.

From Mike and Jackie from A Walk on the Wild Side, here’s a festive walk through Soho, which comes with a playlist.

Are you missing Slow Horses? Watch Day of the Jackal. It’s VERY good.

We’re staying away from politics. But.

Lauren O’Neill on Paul Rothe & Son, the glorious family-run deli/cafe in Marylebone that’s been there since 1900. ↓

And finally, an excellent gift guide from Vittles. I long for the Mr Collins Pride and Prejudice tea towels but they only ship to the US.

Two dates for you if you’re in London:

Next Monday December 9 there is a shopping event at Dennis Severs’ House. The house is one of the wonders of London, shopping event or not. You’ll need to get a ticket in advance. (I would pop into Townhouse Spitalfields first, including to the cafe in the basement). On Saturday December 14 all the interiors insiders you follow on Instagram will again be selling their spare personal possessions in Primrose Hill. House & Garden calls this annual event ‘the best brocante you can imagine’, and they’re not wrong. Get there as early as possible and keep your elbows sharp because it’s like a Tube carriage at rush hour, and that’s just the queue to get in. Important: TAKE CASH.

Back at the weekend with a giant post about my Christmas decorating situation.