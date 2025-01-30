Actually, it isn’t. My superpower is making a room, any room, feel cosy in record time. I am currently writing about exactly this. There is a deadline. Time is ticking. And yet.

Here are all the things I’ve done so far today:

Tea and Mini crossword, Connections, Wordle, Spangram, in that order, then Words With Friends.

Rearranged a stack of pottery dishes in the kitchen, at some length.

Ordered my daughter’s birthday present.

Ate scrambled eggs (again - teeth).

Admired the cover image of House & Garden. I really love a dining table that’s surrounded by bookshelves. Thought about this for a bit. This one, from the new March issue. Photo by Christopher Harwood.

Pinged the wax remnants off some spent scented candle containers that I’d frozen overnight. Very satisfying.

Inspected my amazing bruises - apparently peak bruise is going to be on Friday.

Looked up what it means to be a Wood Snake in the lunar year of the Wood Snake (happy lunar new year!). Then looked it up again because I wanted to be told Wood Snakes would have exceptional luck.

Opened my post, which included a proof copy of Geoff Dyer’s memoir, Homework. Disaster! Powerful urge to read it right that minute.

Resisted.

Opened and played with boxes of makeup samples (Jones Road old school gel liner in a pot = vvg).

Walked around the garden - wearing said gel liner and quite a lot of bronzer in completely the wrong shade - looking for signs of life. We have aconites - very yellow, not sure I love them, also hellebores and snowdrops and primroses and mini cyclamen. Took pictures. Cheerful, but maybe a bit much, like a ‘fun’ person at a party

It was sunny, so I decided to sit outside with a coffee, to think about my book.

Went inside and made the coffee.

Sat outside but got distracted. Shouldn’t have engaged with the goats, though in fact they are very sociable and engaged with me first.

Rearranged the fridge. We have a lot of cavolo nero and chard.

Decided to make minestrone to use it up. Compared recipes (Julia Turshen’s speedy approximation in What Goes With What is very good).

Worked out the shape of the chapter I’m working on while ostensibly thinking about soup - THIS IS WHY PROCRASTINATION WORKS.

Made some notes about it.

Felt triumphant.

Went into my office.

Sat down. Opened Word.

Closed Word, opened Canva, made some elements to scatter about in posts despite being unsure of the right size.

Opened Word again.

Remembered the upstairs bathroom was looking a bit grim this morning.

Sprayed the upstairs bathroom taps with limescale remover.

Looked at TikTok while I waited for it to work.

Scrub Daddied the taps. Like new!

Looked up a ton of illustrators on Substack. (Are you one? Message me!)

Some tulips got delivered. Went outside to cut some catkins to go with them.

Arranged the catkins and tulips.

Read the Suzanne Valadon catalogue that a kind friend has sent me from Paris.

Approached my desk (it is currently 15.53).

Decided to quickly write this. What is actually wrong with me?

BUT I will now concentrate on the job in hand.

Though I am a bit peckish.

If my publisher is reading this (hi, H!), DO NOT FRET. It’s all in hand. In its own way.