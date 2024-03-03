I don’t actually have anything to say - I just think this is the perfect painting to lose yourself in for a little while on a Sunday morning. It’s called At Breakfast and was painted in 1898 by the Danish artist Laurits Andersen Ring. It’s of his wife of two years, Sigrid Kähler. The image was quietly radical because it showed a 19th century woman quietly immersed in the male world of politics, at breakfast, in a domestic space but with her mind elsewhere.

If you like it as much as I do - for me it’s one of those paintings you want to go and sit inside for a bit - it’s free to use under Creative Commons (public copyright). You could download it in hi res, print it out and stick it on your fridge. Have a lovely Sunday!