I don’t actually have anything to say - I just think this is the perfect painting to lose yourself in for a little while on a Sunday morning. It’s called At Breakfast and was painted in 1898 by the Danish artist Laurits Andersen Ring. It’s of his wife of two years, Sigrid Kähler. The image was quietly radical because it showed a 19th century woman quietly immersed in the male world of politics, at breakfast, in a domestic space but with her mind elsewhere.
If you like it as much as I do - for me it’s one of those paintings you want to go and sit inside for a bit - it’s free to use under Creative Commons (public copyright). You could download it in hi res, print it out and stick it on your fridge. Have a lovely Sunday!
This is a reader-supported publication. Fortnightly food posts and little snippets like this are free, but for everything else do consider a paid subscription
A great way to start Sunday, India. Everything about this painting is lovely - the subject, the light, the atmosphere, textiles and textures... truly one to dive into
Love it… has made me want to buy a Royal Copenhagen coffee cup, in the hope that my Sundays might feel like this one!!
Any chance you could share a random painting <every> Sunday India…? This one has felt such a joy to wake up to and then learn about…!