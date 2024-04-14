This is The Balcony Room by German artist Adolph Menzel, painted in 1845. His drawings and paintings of historical events were much admired and he was eventually ennobled for his work. But his informal paintings - like this one - were less so, and lots of them were sitting about in his studio when he died. They were considered far too sketchy and impressionistic for the time, too ‘unfinished’ and loose, and were often painted on brown paper or board.

What I love about this picture, apart from the light, the airiness and the feeling of summer and freedom, is that although you can’t fully see the bed - only the little bit of it reflected in the mirror - you can sort of feel the whole of it, just out of sight on the left, and you can feel the presence of the person or people in it. The painting is full of life and energy, even though the room appears empty.

I fell in love with the last painting I posted when I saw it in Florence as a teenager. I fell in love with this one because it is one of the downloadable images for my Samsung Frame television. Sometimes beauty leaps out at you from completely unexpected places. Have a lovely Sunday!