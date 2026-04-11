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Good morning! It feels tin-eared to go straight into things that are cheerful and (hopefully) uplifting when the news is as it is. We don’t need to talk about it here - it would be the opposite of the point of this newsletter - but I feel like it’s important to acknowledge that everything feels absolutely fucked. So big love to you if you’re feeling anxious/sickened/enraged, swinging wildly between wanting to avoid the news completely and also mainline it 24/7. Me too. All of us, I expect, which is at least a crumb of comfort.

Sorry for the downer opener (you should have seen my first version. It was about 1000 words and it was… intemperate). Anyway: we shall now trot gaily away from the ruins and into the nice meadow full of flowers for a bit, like the Billy Goats Gruff swerving the troll under the bridge. Or outwitting him. Which wouldn’t be hard.

I write these posts for paid subscribers once a week, and for free subscribers once a month. This is a paid post. The most recent free one is here. All posts auto-paywall after 4 weeks. The best way to read everything, including the giant Archive, is to become a paid subscriber.

Here are all the things I liked this week, plus a little digression about dressing while fat - my former area of… expertise is a bit strong, but I do have some tips that might be useful.