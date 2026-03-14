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Pandora Sykes's avatar
Pandora Sykes
21h

I love that the birdy livestream was in bold 💔

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1 reply by India Knight
Sarah's avatar
Sarah
21h

Oh no. I could never hate London pigeons. Could never hate a creature. Keep the hate for abusive people instead!

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