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Caroline Greensmyth's avatar
Caroline Greensmyth
8h

Thanks for this recommendation, India. I have been reading your columns for years and it is through you that I came to Mapp and Lucia, The Cazalets, and Georgette Heyer. The Grand Sophy is my favourite. Enjoy the rest of the summer ❤️❤️

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Moira's avatar
Moira
8h

Ordered! Before reading the sample! CANNOT WAIT to hear about the Cartland, just in time for Autumn

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