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Lynne's avatar
Lynne
2m

I loved The Calamity Club. Fortunately, I started The Shampoo Effect straight afterwards otherwise I’d have been quite at a loss! Love it. I have to look up some of the American terms but it doesn’t detract from the book. Reading it in chunks as I don’t want it to end.

Your book recommendations are the best. Thank you.

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Louise's avatar
Louise
1h

I’m just going to go ahead and order the book, because your recommendations always work for me, and I loved Pineapple Street.

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