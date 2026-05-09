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Good morning! Have you had a nice week? I have, except that after I mentioned the dog incident, several of the comments expressed concern about gentle, ELDERLY dogs being attacked and I kept thinking about that on and off for days. It makes my heart ache to even imagine it.

Look at his dear rheumy eyes. This is such a beautiful book. Sally Muir is a brilliant painter of dogs.

The big world continues to burn, but in the little world, the roses are out. There’s cow parsley frothing everywhere. The first cuckoo was heard in the village at 12 noon on Friday. Onwards! We mustn’t get bogged down in sadness about hypothetical dogs. Frankly the UK local election results - CHOOSE HATE, essentially - are challenging enough, mood-wise.