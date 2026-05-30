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Charlotte Frew's avatar
Charlotte Frew
18h

This is so wonderful - I need that plate too as I am the biggest piker- but always send flowers or cake to the host to let them know I love them - I just can’t. I also can’t believe HBC is 60 - she is absolutely ageless to me - Forever in a field if flowers in Italy getting passionately kissed by Julian Sands ( another heartbreak) - what a treasure of a human she is

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Nigella Lawson's avatar
Nigella Lawson
17h

A gorgeous read. And I swear by the Naturium salicylic acid body wash for bump-free skin!

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