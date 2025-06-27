Lucinda Chambers is the LEGENDARY former fashion director of British Vogue, a position she held for 25 years, and the co-founder of the brilliant curated shopping site Collagerie.

Every month Lucinda shares her favourite finds exclusively for readers of Home. They’re not just things she’s found online and liked the look of - everything below has been personally inspected by Lucinda in the flesh.

Hello again AGAILERS!

Thrilled to be back with some of the things that I have bought and that I love, either because the colour floats my boat, or the design does, or just the fact that they are wardrobe essentials and have to work really hard and uplift my summer in the homes department. Actually now I come to think about it, these do all of the above. They are not just for Christmas. They all are brilliant for now and for so much longer. The sort of things that make methink, ‘what did I do without them?’.

Love,

Lucinda

Linen-blend safari jacket, currently 30% off, £34.99 from Zara



I’m loving the burgundy berry vibe of the moment as it’s also quite a good, more exciting neutral, I’ve found. This jacket is really smart, looks expensive and isn’t, and I love the drawstring and gold popper situation. It’s linen but doesn’t get too wrinkled and as I’ve been drawn to a few sleeveless dresses this season, it does the getting over two bare arms, too cold after sundown, not my strongest point situation very well.

Limited editions striped reversible bucket hat, £19.99 from Zara

I’ve never bought a cotton sunhat, but as this one has not one but two stripes (reversible), I felt compelled. It’s not too floppy and outlandish, you can roll it up and shove in a bag or pocket - unlike a sister straw equivalent - and you can ‘shape it’ how you like, Paddington Bear styley or more Twiggy-esque.

Tash wedge mule in khaki, reduced to £12.99 from Schuh.

I a ctually bought these shoes out of desperation and necessity and I am SO glad I did. I was hobbling down Oxford Street after a meeting and I could feel the blisters growing and blood flowing. I dived into Schuh and oh, the relief. They saved the day! They have a bit of height, that I need and love, they are so plain and yet incredibly chic and the fabric is kind of stretchy and compact, and as for the comfort factor… no words, just full on appreciation.

Bath towel, £9.99 from H&M

I will fess up…. I collect stripey towels and I like to stack them. I have them on a table in the bathroom and it gives me huge pleasure to see the various colours one on top of the other, so guests can choose and pull one out. Some of mine go back 20 years, so I do (literally) top them up once in a while when the colour and the price is right. This is one of them. It’s going on top!

Scuba swimsuit, £75 from COS.

Interesting when we buy swimwear… I hate an impulse purchase for this particular thing as it has to FIT! This is a really elegant swimsuit. No fancy bits and pieces, a great cut, in all the right places. The fabric is a sort of ‘scuba’, a bit like the Schuh shoes, so it feels tight, but in a good way as we don’t want baggy pants. Another one for my berry bucket list.

Oversize fit striped cotton shirt, £139 from Polo Ralph Lauren

I do invest in a really good striped shirt, and this one is great. I love the crisp cotton, I like the shape - not too boxy but not fitted either - and the collar sits just right. As I wash and don’t iron anything, it still seems to stay smart and just gets better.

Marcelle cotton tapered cargo pants by Citizens of Humanity, £320

I am a relative new convert to Citizens of Humanity but gosh, I haven’t looked back. They are an investment, but if you wear them as often as I do then it’s worth the stretch. Khaki is my happy neutral base camp, so I know that these aren’t a mistake and instead of buying three pairs of less expensive jeans or trousers, one really good pair is better.

Lana midi bucket bag from Strathberry, £475

I adore a bucket bag… always. The thing I’ve always felt about Strathberry is the quality. It’s really, really great. I am always drawn to a bucket bag as it literally can take what I throw in it, I have this shape in green and in blue and I really don’t treat them as well as I should have - I can go a bit Willie Nelson on them! And they can take it. They stay pristine. Weird but true. I love this one, smart and stripey but not jokey. Uplifts anything and actually put it with other stripes and they happily have a conversation with each other and don’t talk across.

Striped glass jug with contrast handle, £49.99 from Zara Home

You know how you think about your summer holiday as if it’s going to be a way of life and not just for two weeks? I do, every year. But it’s not a mistake (I keep telling myself anyway), as then you buy some really nice things that you can use each year and they spell friends, family, sunshine. This jug represent all of those. Also, I am very into brown.

Hoanga ceramic table lamp, currently half price at £64.99 from La Redoute.

I have a crush on black. For someone who just loves colour, this has crept up on me latterly, particularly for interiors. And it has to be shiny. And modern. This lamp ticks all the proverbial boxes. I might change the shade, but not just yet - something to look forward to. Maybe a cream linen? Or orange cotton? Will have a think. But I love it.

Large zip-top canvas tote bag, £32 from Lands’ End.

I’ve just been on a road trip. In a Mini Moke, first on the ferry to St. Malo, then driving through France staying at different spots along the way… heaven. And this was my luggage. A HUGE zip-up, sturdy, fabulous canvas bag. It is the business. It carried everything I needed and in such a practical (zip) and chic (black and cream) way. Friend for life.

Poplin shorts, £15 from Marks & Spencer.

I’m not a huge short wearer but I fell in love with the colour and the cotton and the fact that it has an elasticated waist. I like elastic, not necessarily because of an expanding waist line, but more because I love moving it around from waist to hip depending on what shirt I am putting them with. The cotton is crispy and a perfect weight. They are baggy, which I love, but if you don’t then go a size down as they are on the generous side. Also, essentially speaking, they have roomy pockets. Can’t not!

