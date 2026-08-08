Nasturtiums by Dod Procter , 1892-1972. © The artist's estate/ Bridgeman Images

Good morning and welcome to day 786 of summer. The grass in the garden looks like an old doormat. It would be so, so nice to have a couple of days’ respite, and by respite I mean torrential rain. Except the ground is so rock hard that the rain will just ping off and then we’ll have flooding. Also I'm really noticing how much earlier the light is fading in the evenings.

Today’s miniature supplement is for paid subscribers - a few things that are in my head, with no theme and in no order because I wasn’t actually planning to post this weekend. (This implies there’s normally a theme and an order, I realise, which is a lie).

This becomes a paid post in a sec. The most recent free one like this is last week’s epic, here. All my other round-up posts are here. Aside from inspiring a bestselling book, Home has over 85,000 subscribers and is the number 1 global bestseller in Home & Garden, where all the lifestyle-ish stuff lives. Come and join us!

Also currently free to read:

Lucinda Chambers's picks for August India Knight · Jul 31 If you’re new here (hello and welcome!): Lucinda Chambers is the LEGENDARY former fashion director of British Vogue, a position she held for 25 years, and the co-founder of the brilliant curated shop… Read full story

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India Hobson’s newsletter is ridiculously beautiful.

It’s never the right time. The stars very rarely completely align - maybe five times in your whole life if you’re lucky. If you really, really want to do something, do it. If it succeeds, great. If it doesn’t, you’ll learn something and emerge wiser. I mean, obviously don’t drastically imperil your financial or emotional security, or decide it’s time to see if your ingenious idea for a jewel heist actually works, etc. But otherwise, time marches on, and dreams die of neglect.