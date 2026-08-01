Home

Home

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Caroline CAS's avatar
Caroline CAS
38m

What a treasure trove! I loved Giles Brandreth’s interview with Christina Baranski recently. Also loved the article about pathologising normal life. Today I am taking my newly turned 10 year old to get her ears pierced, she’s been up and dressed since 6am and is growing way too fast for my liking. My favourite bit right now though is having to pretend to scold her each night when I find her reading books under the blanket with her torch long after she should be asleep. Brings back memories of my mum doing the same. Now back to debating if I really need those black cos trousers……

Reply
Share
1 reply
Catherine Phipps's avatar
Catherine Phipps
1h

When I lived in Norfolk we had a sceptic tank and drainage problems and eventually had to remove a very large, mature walnut tree which was interfering with the system. That was quite gutting, but whoever planted it had no common sense at all. None.

I very much appreciated the palette cleanse! The need for it made me laugh!

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 India Knight · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture