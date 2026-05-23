Everything linked below

Good morning! I don’t know where this week has gone. Or the whole of May so far, really. It’s like the summer train is speeding up. I want to run after it, waving frantically and shouting ‘Wait for me!’. And now it’s a busy long weekend with a heatwave incoming (what a nice sentence to type), and with one thing and another, this post is written in haste and is shorter than usual. Although maybe it will soon be TOO HOT for you to read anything at all because you’ll be busy basking in the sun like a seal. I certainly hope so - I wish you sealdom.

Let’s just get right into it: here are some things I liked this week. They’re very summery, to suit the circs. My top tip about heat is to close all the windows and curtains rather than creating drafts that let the nice hot air in - you’ll be glad you did when it’s time for bed and your room is (relatively) cool.

Clothes aside, loads of today’s recommendations are reduced or on sale, completely by accident. Just as well, since none were especially cheap to start off with, but still.