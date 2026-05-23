Weekend supplement
instructions for a heatwave
Good morning! I don’t know where this week has gone. Or the whole of May so far, really. It’s like the summer train is speeding up. I want to run after it, waving frantically and shouting ‘Wait for me!’. And now it’s a busy long weekend with a heatwave incoming (what a nice sentence to type), and with one thing and another, this post is written in haste and is shorter than usual. Although maybe it will soon be TOO HOT for you to read anything at all because you’ll be busy basking in the sun like a seal. I certainly hope so - I wish you sealdom.
Let’s just get right into it: here are some things I liked this week. They’re very summery, to suit the circs. My top tip about heat is to close all the windows and curtains rather than creating drafts that let the nice hot air in - you’ll be glad you did when it’s time for bed and your room is (relatively) cool.
Clothes aside, loads of today’s recommendations are reduced or on sale, completely by accident. Just as well, since none were especially cheap to start off with, but still.
I write these recommendations posts for paid subscribers once a week, and for free subscribers once a month. This is a PAID post. All the others are here (there are loads). All posts auto-paywall after 2 weeks.
There are really great FREE things for you to read though: here is award-winning novelist Melissa Harrison giving excellent replies to my questions about her desk and writing process; and here is a giant extract from Ella Risbridger’s genius new cookbook, plus a Q&A and a recipe.
Or you could read about why you might like to subscribe, here (contains yet more free posts, in fact). Those should keep you going for a bit. If it’s window shopping you’re after, you could always visit my shop, which is crammed with goodness across many categories, like a bazaar.
Aside from inspiring a bestselling book, Home has over 85,000 subscribers and is the number 1 global bestseller in Home & Garden, where all the lifestyle-ish stuff lives. Come and join us! Read everything! Chat! Hang out in the Comments! But have a look at the home page on the web first, in case you hate the look of it. Home pages are very telling.
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