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Rebecca Thomson-Kennedy's avatar
Rebecca Thomson-Kennedy
39mEdited

Ok, most calamitous thing - this starts off a bit gothic. I discovered from reading an open page of my flatmate’s Daily Mail (I know, short-lived cohabitation) that my Z-list but still high-ish profile stepfather had killed his first wife. Much media attention ensued, and dear mama plus murderous hubby boarded the first flight to visit her home country, where I live. They came round for dinner, very much against my inclination, and conversation was not exactly flowing given the circs, so I was scratching around frantically for something to fill an hour or two before I could kick them out. I suddenly remembered that there had been a Jack Lemmon tribute weekend on telly recently, and that I’d recorded it. Having rewound the trusty VHS tape, pressed play and retreated to the kitchen for a stiff drink, I returned to the frostiest silence imaginable as the opening titles of How To Murder Your Wife played.

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Pandora Sykes's avatar
Pandora Sykes
40m

Oh god I love Graham Norton so much - and that clip is one of the greats (it’s also why having the British comics next to the American A-Listers is just the most perfect format ever)

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