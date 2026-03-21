Everything linked below

Good morning! Well, dramatic morning - a rook fell down the chimney and was waiting for us in the dining room. Lupin alerted us by barking and respectfully standing next to it (it was stunned rather than flapping about, thank God). I admire corvids’ great intelligence and Gothic good looks, but I’m scared of them close up - I’m not mad on the beaks and feet and black, black eyes - let alone of them IN MY HOUSE. Anyway, all fine now - my partner lovingly rescued it, gave it a pep talk in a kind voice, told it how beautiful it was, sat with it (outside) until it perked up, and shouted YES! YES! when it flew away. All this before 7am.

I’m glad it’s okay. I wouldn't love a repeat of the great injured kittiwake rescue of 2023 (it lived in the broody hen coop for two weeks until its wing healed, ate delicious fresh fish and was furious throughout. Then he took it back to Sizewell beach, whence it came, and it soared up into the sky, flew out to sea and rejoined its colony on the old offshore platforms. Which I do admit was very gratifying). What is it with my family and rescuing birds at the moment? I wish someone would rescue an animal I can do business with, e.g. a baby donkey.

It was the spring equinox yesterday and I feel we’re on the way. So this weekend’s post has lots of spring bits throughout it - clothes, home things, and various other items designed to get the sap rising, in the non Seth Starkadder sense (although, don’t let me stop you).

This is a post for paid subscribers. There are lots of recent free things to read on my home page - book extracts of various genres here, here and here, shopping here, last weekend’s giant roundup here. There are three free particularly good chicken recipes here. And you could always take a look at my shop:

IT IS HERE AND I LOVE EVERYTHING IN IT

Some links are affiliate, at no cost to you and minuscule benefit to me.

I write these round-up posts for paid subscribers once a week, and for free subscribers once a month. Last week’s was free and the others are all here. All posts auto-paywall after 4 weeks.